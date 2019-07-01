ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has again been arrested in Park Lane case on Monday.

The NAB has already arrested the former president in the fake bank accounts case.

There are allegations on Zardari of purchasing 2,460 kanal land in Islamabad worth Rs2 billion through the park lane company.

However the properties were purchased in Rs620 million, said NAB sources.

Sources further added that the PPP Chairman and son of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto is also a suspect in the Park Lane case.

In June, the NAB had arrested former president Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from the federal capital.