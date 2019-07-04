NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 5

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for questioning in connection with its investigation into an assets beyond means case.

The corruption watchdog directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president to appear on July 5 (tomorrow) at 2:00pm along with relevant documents. He will likely be questioned about his and sons’ assets.

Following the NAB summons, the PML-N leader called a meeting of legal experts to consult them about the matter. His son and Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and others are already under arrest in the case.

Previously, Shahbaz Sharif was summoned in the assets beyond means case on April 8. The former Punjab chief minister is currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

One of the two pertained to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case wherein he has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of a contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer.—NNI