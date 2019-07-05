NAB team interrogates Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail and interrogated ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicles case.

According to sources, the anti-corruption watchdog team has handed over a questionnaire to Nawaz Sharif.

The ex-PM told the bureau that he has never used any illegal car in his tenure. The Cantt Division was responsible for the purchase and usage of the government vehicles, he stated.

On May 8, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned Kot Lakhpat Jail in a rally of his party workers and leaders after expiry of six-week bail in a corruption case.

Flexes and banners were erected across the city to show solidarity with the PML-N supremo and the PML-N leadership had directed the party workers to gather at the Shanghai Flyover near Ferozpur Road for the solidarity rally.

Kot Lakhpat jail officials had also reached Jati Umra to arrest Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for the period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.—NNI