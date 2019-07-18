NAB team returns empty-handed from Miftah Ismail’s house

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has returned after conducting a raid at the residence of former minister of finance and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail.

The bureau’s team including female officers raided at Miftah’s residence in Karachi along with his arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, in LNG case.

The team entered the house of former finance minister but Miftah was not home and his mobile phone was off as well.

As the NAB team including female officers reached Miftah’s residence, the security guards refuse to open the doors. The security supervisor at the house stopped the NAB team and said that the doors cannot be opened without consultation.

Sources said that the former finance minister’s cell phone was also off since 12pm due to which the anti-graft watchdog is unable to trace his location. The team will also raid his office in the second phase.

Sources privy to the NAB said that the former finance minister was not cooperating with anti-graft agency’s team.

The development came following arrest of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by NAB in LNG case. He has been ‘accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices’.

The apex court on September 10, 2018 had directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.—NNI