NAB writes letters regarding seizure of Shahbaz’s properties

National Accountability Bureau has written letters to departments concerned regarding seizure of movable and immovable properties of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family members.
The letters have been sent to the Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Excise and Taxation Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Galiyat Development Authority.
NAB has asked the departments not to transfer the properties of Shahbaz Sharif and his family members till completion of investigation against them in money laundering and illegal assets cases.