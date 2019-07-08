Nation mourns the third death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi

Born in Bantva, Gujarat, British India in 1928, Edhi shifted to Karachi where he established a free dispensary for the city’s low-income residents.

He later expanded his charity network across the country with the help of his wife Bilquis Edhi.

Private donations helped Mr Edhi established a network of 1,800 ambulances.

By the time of his death, Edhi was registered as a parent or guardian of nearly 20,000 children.

He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times during his life span. Edhi received several awards including Gandhi Peace Award and the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize.