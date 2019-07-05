‘Naya’ Pakistan a name of supremacy of constitution and law: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said ‘Naya’ [new] Pakistan is a name of supremacy of constitution and law.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and wrote that no one is above the law. Those who had subjected it are facing an independent system for the first time, and that is the reason they are jittering at the moment.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Model Town massacre comes into mind when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders talk about fascist mentality. Torture on women and elderly persons was a fascist behavior, she stressed.—NNI