No room for cheaters in honorable profession of law: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday stated that cheaters have no place in the honorable profession of law, while holding the profession of lawyers where they fight for the rights of others as the most honorable one.

Addressing at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), CJP expressed that there is no room for deceivers in the honorable professions like judiciary and medicine. He added that our system lacks process of training whereas training for a lawyer is imperative.

Asif Saeed Khosa asserted that Pakistani lawyers should be trained as such that they can compete with anyone in the world. He maintained that Pakistani lawyers are very intelligent and just need directions to stand out.

CJP said that they got respect from this very profession. “We have to get back on the path of honor and respect between the judge and a lawyer,” he continued. He added that they may even have to start a ‘lawyer respect restoration’ movement. “The secret of success in advocacy lies in only hard work, he asserted.

While addressing, he said that judge should not say things like that they not satisfied with the lawyer’s argument whereas a lawyer should be present in courtroom five minutes earlier than the judge. He also advised to conduct the best behavior in the courtroom.—NNI