No sales tax imposed on wheat flour in any form: FBR

According to the sales tax circular issued by the FBR, it is further elaborated that serial number 19 of the Table-1 of Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990, has been amended through the Finance Act, 2019, to withdraw exemption on those products of milling industry, other than wheat and meslin flour, which are sold in retail packing bearing brand name or a trademark.

It said this amendment does not affect the exemption already available to wheat flour.