No tape sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory to get report: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Punjab Forensic Laboratory had not issued any report on an audio and video tape as nothing was sent to it for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said some sections of the media aired a report about the audio and video tape referring to the director general of Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

The report telecast on the media was the work of a ‘mafia of liars’, whose job was to create baseless stories, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had its own arrangements and it would submit its report to the Supreme Court ,which was looking into the issue of tape.

She said the video tape was 16 years old, which was tempered and reduced to five minutes with an aim to blackmail.

She strongly condemned the media campaign run from behind the scenes about the audio and video tape, and denied that any final report about it was made. There was no reality in the things that were being said, and the media reports were baseless and unfounded, she stressed.

The special assistant said during her appearance in the accountability court, Maryam Safdar Awan made her dress part of a marketing campaign proving that she was devoid of political maturity.

The ‘party of liars’ was giving a new twist to the political situation and was giving an impression that its leadership was compelled to go for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), she added.

She said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was posing that it had such a high character and conscience that it was refusing to accept the NRO offered to it.

Dr Firdous said nobody would accept the present narrative of Maryam Safdar Awan as her party was misleading the people of Pakistan through false and poisonous propaganda. The party was playing with the nerves of the people, she added.

She said the PML-N was following the policy that lies should be told too much so that they seemed to be true.

Maryam Safdar had lied on the Panama issue as she had been saying that she did not own a property and later she told lies about the Calibri Font, she reminded.

Dr Firdous said the father of Maryam had refused to acknowledge the deal signed by him, but later a Saudi prince came to Pakistan and showed an agreement, proving that the Sharifs were certified liars.

The Sharif family made the people fool, left them alone and went into exile with their suitcases to live a life of pleasure at Saroor Palace, she recalled.

She said today the PML-N committee in its meeting took up issue of the tape.

She said the media had an important and participatory role in changing the social fabric and should think about the repercussions of a statements aired by it.

Dr Firdous said Ahsan Iqbal, nicknamed Arstu Khan, kept himself busy in building a sports stadium in the border area of Pakistan. What happened there was before the nation as when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) called him and asked as to how he had sent billions of rupees on the project for a specific purpose.

Ahsan Iqbal did not have time to answer the questions of NAB about Public Procurement Rules and the process of tendering but he had time to mislead people and pile up falsehood, she added.

The special assistant said now Ahsan was saying that as the report on audio and video tape was true, Nawaz Sharif should be released.

She warned that the PML-N wanted to take away the rights of courts of Pakistan, NAB, FIA and other institutions as was happening in the past.

It was not acceptable for that party that the state institutions move forward independently to observe rule of law, she said, adding the latest meeting of the PML-N was a ‘sitting of liars’, which formed a strategy on how to spread lies and subvert the reality. —APP