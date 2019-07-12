No tax imposed on edible items: Chairman FBR

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has emphatically stated that no tax has been imposed on edible items including the flour.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said our target is to broaden the tax net. However, we will not take any decision that hurts our industry or trade.

The Chairman regretted that the ratio of those paying sales tax is very low.

The Chairman FBR said that detailed negotiations have been held with the businessmen and the traders to address their concerns. He said there is no deadlock in negotiations.

Shabbar Zaidi expressed satisfaction that the textile sector is on the path of development and it will be facilitated.

The Chairman FBR said that we are ready to bring a fixed tax scheme for the small retailers.