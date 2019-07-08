Noor Hassan, a victim of obesity, passes away

LHORE: Noor Hassan, a morbidly obese man from Pakistan who had recently undergone a weight loss surgery, passed away on Monday.

The 60-year-old, who weighed 330kg, had undergone the surgery after the army facilitated his treatment.

Doctors at Shalimar Hospital said the plan was to help the patient reduce 100kg in the first six months, and make him completely fit in two years.

Hassan’s surgery had taken place on June 28 and doctors had said his “life was out of danger following the surgery, and he would remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the next two days”.