Nuclear war not an option: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said nuclear war is not an option and India must abandon its nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News in Washington, he said if India complies with this demand Pakistan will also not use nuclear weapons.

He said Pakistan has a comprehensive and effective nuclear command and control system.

Imran Khan said the armed forces of Pakistan are professional forces and are fully capable of dealing with every challenge.

Prime Minister said the United States is the only country which can play a role of mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

He said that prisoner swap issue could be discussed with the United States.

He said Pakistan and the United States were important allies in the war on terror and both the countries suffered loss due to mistrust in the past.

Prime Minister said that only elections could bring peace in Afghanistan as the United States has been fighting a war in the country for the last four decades but failed to bring peace in the war torn country.

Talking about US-Iran standoff, the Prime Minister said that it could affect the peace and economy of the region.