Number of HIV cases in Larkana jumps to 957

KARACHI: Number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients has mounted in Sindh’s city of Larkana.

According to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP), Larkana saw the tally reaching 957 patients out of which 784 are told to be children.

Whereas, adult men and women, who are diagnosed with the dangerous virus has reached 173.

More than 32,685 people went through the screening in the area, said officials of the Sindh AIDS Control Programme.

Previously the number of those diagnosed with the virus was reported to be 812 on June 18.

This was revealed in a report sent to the Sindh government by the DG Health Services, the sources said.

“During 44 days blood screening of 28,308 people was completed and the number of the affected persons rose to 812”, the sources said.

The majority of HIV positive patients include children of aging between 1 to 5 years.

Sources further said that 52 per cent male and 48.1 per cent of female patients have been diagnosed with HIV virus.

The health department has decided to continue screening of the patients in the area.—INP