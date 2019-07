KARACHI: Hundreds of patients suffered at Karachi s public hospitals on Friday due to the nine consecutive day strike of the nurses and paramedical staff across Sindh.

The nurses protesting for the last nine days have boycotted emergency services, ICU and operation theaters due to which the doctors are forced to work extra.

The nurses protesting in front of Karachi Press Club also tried to march towards Sindh Assembly building but police stopped them by erecting up hurdles.—NNI