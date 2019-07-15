Official cheque of Rs80 mln deposited in account of Shahbaz’s son-in-law: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says an official cheque of eighty million rupees given in aid for earthquake affected people was deposited in the bank account of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran.

In a tweet, she said this fact was admitted by Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) officer Ikram Naveed in his affidavit submitted to NAB in plea bargain.

The Special Assistant said the family of Shahbaz Sharif should also make its confession and seek forgiveness for the corruption.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the spokespersons of PML-N are telling lies one after the other. How long these spokespersons will continue defending theft, corruption and money-laundering.

She said the list of black money and telegraphic transfer by Shahbaz Sharif and his sons is so long that the spokespersons will soon get tired of defending it.