ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday announced an increase of $ 0.42 per MMBTU in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices.

According to the notification issued the prices of LNG for Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) is increased by $ 0.34 per MMBTU and following the modification the new rates of LNG for SNGC is set up to $ 11.35 per MMBTU.

The prices of Sui Southern Gas Company (SNGC) is increased by $ 0.42 per MMBTU, The new rates of LNG for SSGC is set up to $ 11.37.