ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday proposed to increase prices of petroleum products prices by Rs 8.90 per liter.

According to the sources OGRA has recommended to increase price of petrol by Rs 5.15 and that of high speed diesel by Rs5.65.

The OGRA will send a summary in this regard to Petroleum Ministry by the end of this month.

The prices of petrol are likely to be increased from next month.