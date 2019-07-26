Opposition using delaying tactics for Senate session: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz on Friday said that the opposition was using delaying tactics for session of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Talking to media persons here, he said that they wouldn’t let the opposition succeed as they were using delaying tactics for Senate session.

Regarding his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, he said that they [government senators] didn’t meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman for votes and also claimed to have majority.

To a question, Shibli Faraz regretted the JUI-F chief’s statement regarding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The leader of the house said the PTI believes in democratic values.—INP