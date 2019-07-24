Overseas Pakistanis precious asset to country: PM

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset to the country.

Addressing leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Washington, he said the overseas Pakistanis are enlightening name of their country around the world.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for self-esteem, self-respect and self-pride to achieve mega achievements in life.

He said we can achieve success through adhering to the golden principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

The Prime Minister said that he respects a lot of oversees Pakistanis as they strive hard in their lives.

The Prime Minister said that don’t underestimate truth as it is a big power, which gives respect to mankind.