Pak-US relations to move forward with PM’s visit: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said relations between Pakistan and America would move forward further during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony at residence of Haji Fiaz Khan, a leader of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad in Multan.

He said important matters of the region would be discussed in the meeting between PM Imran and President Trump as relations between the both countries were the need of hour for promoting peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted durable peace in the region and it was making sincere efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.

Russia, China and America had acknowledged Pakistan’s role for peace process in Afghanistan, the FM said and added that Pakistan had already stated that dialogue was the only way for peace in the region.

Qureshi said the PTI government was paying an immense focus on the foreign policy as the past government of the PML-N did not have a foreign minister for four-and-a-half years which was an enmity with the country.

About south Punjab province, he said the province would be established during the present PTI government.

He added the PTI government was ensuring record development funds as people of south Punjab gave a heavy mandate to the PTI, and the incumbent government would fulfill its promises made with the public.