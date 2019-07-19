Pakistan-Afghanistan relations on positive trajectory: Sarwar Zai

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Afghan President on National Security Sarwar Ahmad Zai has said relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are on positive trajectory.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad on Friday, he appreciated Pakistan for reopening the airspace between Afghanistan and India.

He said that he visited two refugee camps in Pakistan and he appreciates the attitude of Pakistani authorities towards the refugees. He said the Afghan refugees also speak highly and positively about the facilities extended to them.

The adviser said Afghanistan wants early and dignified return of these refugees to their homeland.

When asked about the incident in which Afghan fans were seen attacking Pakistani fans during a World Cup match, the Afghan adviser said the Afghan players learned cricket from Pakistan. He said the incident involving two or three Afghans do not represent the aspirations of Afghan people or refugees. He admitted that there are certain elements who want to create troubles in relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Afghan adviser expressed the confidence that the ongoing Afghan peace process will prove to be fruitful in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister of State for SAFRON said Pakistan is playing facilitative role in the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan as it is in the interest of whole region.

In reply to a question, Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi said elements inimical peace do not want peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan therefor, they are using cowardly tactics to destabilize the relations.

He said the peace of the entire region is connected with peace of Afghanistan. He said now the region is heading towards peace.