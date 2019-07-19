Pakistan announces to grant Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has announced to grant consular access to Indian serving Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, in pursuance of the decision by the International Court of Justice.
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson said as a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out.
He said that in pursuance of the ICJ decision, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.