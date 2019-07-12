Pakistan assures continued support to UN peacekeeping operations

This was stated by Pakistan’s permanent representative at United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi while participating in Security Council’s debate on Strengthening Triangular Cooperation.

Maleeha Lodhi assured of Pakistan’s continued support to U.N. peacekeeping operations.

She urged need to institutionalize triangular cooperation, especially against the backdrop of more volatile operating environments.

Maleeha Lodhi also called for efforts to further strengthen that element of triangular cooperation.