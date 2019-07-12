Pakistan assures continued support to UN peacekeeping operations

At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for “proactive and robust” triangular cooperation among the UN Security Council, the troop contributing countries and the UN Secretariat for effective and result-oriented peacekeeping in trouble spots around the world.
This was stated by Pakistan’s permanent representative at United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi while participating in Security Council’s debate on Strengthening Triangular Cooperation.
Maleeha Lodhi assured of Pakistan’s continued support to U.N. peacekeeping operations.
She urged need to institutionalize triangular cooperation, especially against the backdrop of more volatile operating environments.
Maleeha Lodhi also called for efforts to further strengthen that element of triangular cooperation.