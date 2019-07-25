Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on a bus carrying government employees.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said we express our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said we express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan.—NNI