Pakistan conveys India schedule of meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held at Wagah on 14th of this month.

The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation.

Pakistan remains committed to expedited progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November this year.