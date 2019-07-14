Pakistan fully committed to operationalize Kartarpur corridor: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Second Round of Talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor is set to begin today.

Briefing media on Kartarpur Corridor talks at Wagha, Foreign Office spokesperson and DG South Asia Dr Muhammad Faisal said that seventy percent of construction work on Kartarpur Corridor on Pakistan side has been completed.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to operationalize the Kartarpur corridor on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on 550th Birth anniversay of Baba Guru Nanak.

Dr Faisal said the second round of talks was scheduled to be held in April, which is taking place now.

He said the first round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held in March.

Dr Muhammad Faisal will lead the Pakistan delegation.