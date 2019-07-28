Pakistan fully supports democratic process in Afghanistan: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the office of Amrullah Saleh, a Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections in Afghanistan.

In a statement tonight, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan. We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.