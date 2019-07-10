Pakistan in close contact with US over PM Imran’s visit: FO

In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal cautioned against speculation about the Prime Minister’s visit. He said formal announcements are made at an appropriate time as per practice.

We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) July 10, 2019