Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistani nation and its armed forces have successfully withstood the challenges.

He was interacting with youth undergoing annual internship program at Inter Services Public Relations in Rawalpindi today.

He said Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them.

The Army Chief expressed full confidence in Pakistani youth and expected them to play their due role to take Pakistan to its rightful destination.

He said Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges, especially during the last two decades.