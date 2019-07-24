Pakistan lodges protest over unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations at LoC

On Monday, in Bagsar Sector along LoC, 12 years old boy Mohammad Riaz was martyred while 18 year old Zabeeullah sustained serious injuries.

On Tuesday, in Garam Chashma, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian woman Jan Bibi was martyred while three civilians Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Gram Chashma Sector and Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

He said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Spokesperson said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.