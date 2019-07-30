Pakistan only facilitator in Afghan peace process: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is not a guarantor but only facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the entire onus of the Afghan peace process cannot be put on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan maintains that it is the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders to take forward the peace process.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to have a meeting with the Taliban to woo them for the intra Afghan dialogue. He said Pakistan is moving forward in good faith.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said convergence was seen on Afghan issue during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump.

This has opened a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations.

He said the US visit remained very successful in achieving the objectives and this stands also reflected in the restoration of suspended assistance.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister regretted that India is neither ready to hold talks bilaterally with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute nor does it accept the third party mediation.