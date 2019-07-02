Pakistan Railways’ deficit decreased by Rs4b: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Railways’ deficit has been decreased by four billion rupees during the fiscal year 2018-19.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said the deficit has been brought down from 36.62 billion rupees to 32.59 billion rupees.

The Minister expressed hope that the deficit of Railways will be completely overcome in five years.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said twenty-four new passenger and two freight trains have been launched during the PTI government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Rawalpindi-Karachi bound Sir Syed Express passenger train in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

He said Sargodha Express is being extended up to Mianwali.