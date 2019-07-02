Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation in defence sector

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says cooperation between Pakistan and Russia will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region, but also usher in economic prosperity.

He was talking to Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces Army General Oleg Salyukov, who called on him in Rawalpindi today.

General Bajwa said Pakistan does not believe in zero sum games but rather, integration and cooperation.

Matters related to enhanced security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were also discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate more what Pakistan has achieved.

He also expressed Russian desire to forge strong and broad based relations with Pakistan.

The Russian General also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to him.