Pakistan to proceed as per law after ICJ delivers verdict in Jadhav’s case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said it “will proceed as per law” after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced verdict in the case of an Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A military court had handed down death penalty to Jadhav in 2017 for spying and terrorism in Balochistan, which was later confirmed by Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Pakistan’s military had stated that Jadhav, who was living as Hussein Mubarak Patel, was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a “Counter Intelligence Operation” from Balochistan’s Mashkel area.

Indian had approached the International Court of Justice, which is its judgment on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its death penalty. The court however decided not to acquit or release him thus not accepting Indian pray.

“Pakistan, as a responsible member of the International community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the honorable court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice. Having heard the judgment, Pakistan will now proceed as per law,” Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said in a statement.

The statement reiterated that Indian Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav entered Pakistan without a visa on authentic Indian Passport with a fake alias Hussain Mubarak Patel.

“Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is responsible for acts of sabotage, espionage and multiple terrorist incidents in which scores of innocent Pakistani citizens were killed resulting into umpteen women being widowed and numerous children becoming orphans,” the statement said.

It said Commander Jadhav has confessed all these acts during his trial in Pakistani court in front of a Judicial Magistrate. This is a clear case of Indian state terrorism.

Pakistan military earlier said Jadhav was arrested for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, and “the spy” has been tried through the military’s Field General Court Martial (FCGM) and was sentenced to death.—NNI