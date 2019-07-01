Pakistan to raise issue of flying anti-Pakistan banners during Pak-Afghan match: FM

Talking to media in Multan, he said using sports for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable.

He said whatever happened after the cricket match in England was improper and immoral.

About the opposition’s demand of new general elections, the Foreign Minister said the country will not be able to afford any fresh elections.

He said passing of the new budget by National Assembly is big success of PTI government and it also proves its clear cut majority in the House.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government heard the point of view and criticism of the Opposition in the budget session of the parliament with patience.