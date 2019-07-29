Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but some elements are against the peace process.

Talking to media persons in Multan, he said those who do not want peace in the region would be exposed soon.

The Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan from the day one was of the view that peace in Afghanistan could only be restored through talks. He said today, the whole world, including the United States, Russia, China, the Middle East countries and European Union endorse his view.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government has made remarkable achievements on diplomatic front during the last eleven months, which were even acknowledged by the whole world.

He said the United States was time and again making demand of “do more” from Pakistan but the foreign ministry made hectic efforts to bring a positive change in Washington’s policy.

Responding to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated in the Arena’s public meeting that he was not in the United States to seek financial assistance, rather to remove misunderstandings and improve relations.

According to our correspondent, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says whole international community including the United States, has unanimously accepted Pakistan’s narrative of peaceful solution to fghan issue.

He said United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully presented Islamabad’s narrative in a very appropriate manner.

Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs of terrorist attack on Balochistan and North Waziristan.

He said the development process in tribal districts has been started and a large amount of money earmarked in current budget for development in these areas.

The Foreign Minister also announced three development projects for Multan.