Pakistan wants trade not aid: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that it was not the Pakistan which awaiting assistace as now Pakistan only talks for trade.

He made these views after visiting Capital One Arena in Washington and reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the Pakistani community there.

Senator Abdullah Riar briefed the Foreign Minister about the community event.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the Minister said the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis is a top priority of the PTI government; therefore, the Prime Minister included his meeting with the Pakistani community in his programme of the US visit.

Later talking to media persons, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistanis living in the United States are curious and enthusiastic to learn Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Naya Pakistan.

He said the venue has a capacity of twenty thousand people; and so far, nineteen thousand overseas Pakistanis have got their seats reserved. He expressed hope that the Pakistani community gathering will prove a historic event.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is passing through a difficult economic situation; therefore, the government is implementing an austerity drive. He said the Pakistan delegation, including the Prime Minister, will stay at Pakistan House instead of in costly hotels during the visit.

He said we have arrived in the United States with the message of an honourable and dignified Pakistan and we want to trade, not aid.

He said we are emphasizing on peace and stability and we are trying to restore our honourable relationship.

Pakistani community in the United States will give an outstanding reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed has arrived in the US to review arrangements of a mammoth public gathering for Prime Minister Imran Khan at the US capital.