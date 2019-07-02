Pakistan welcomes designation of BLA by US as Specially Designated Global Terrorist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army by the U.S. Administration as Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

In a statement today (Tuesday), Foreign Office Spokesperson said that BLA remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2006 and in recent times has carried out several terrorist attacks in the country.

He said it is important that the perpetrators, organizers, financers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice.