Pakistani mafia using various tactics to pressurize institutions: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistani mafia is using various tactics to pressurize institutions to protect their money-laundering.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said in a similar vein to the “Sicilian mafia,” the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurize state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money-laundering stashed abroad.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2019