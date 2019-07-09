Pakistani talent, resources were never used properly: Chariman PBIT

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas while talking to Independent Urdu said that Pakistan has all the right talent and resources for development, however not much has been done in this regard.

“The talent and resources available to the country has never been used for the prosperity and development of Pakistan”, said Ilyas.

Terrorism has also been a factor thwarting the development process of Pakistan, adding to this, even though our brave son soil shed their blood to curb the menace of terrorism but the development process was visibly affected.

He said that, providing the people with continuous opportunities can help grow a healthy society which will eventually lead to prosperity of a country.

NAP was a great initiative however NAP lost its soul and fell short of the expectations.

Former minister of agriculture also lambasted the government for not facilitating the cultivators. The funds assigned for the development of agriculture in budget are not fairly distributed among the growers.

While addressing the issues faced by the agriculture division Ilyas also pointed the problem of water scarcity. He said that let alone 3000 thousand dams can be built in Punjab.

Imported seeds are a waste of money and time; we should try to cultivate the ‘hybrid seeds’ in Pakistan, Ilyas said.

Pakistan has potential in garments, IT, tourism and agricultural sector and we are trying our best to facilitate the investors in any way possible.