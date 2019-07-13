People faces problems due to traders strike in KP

PESHAWAR: People across the province Saturday faced problems in getting edibles and others daily use item due to traders strike.

The residents of Peshawar and other big district including Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and others suffered because of the closure of shops selling edible commodities .

Traders community protested the budget reforms and took to the streets on the call of central leadership of Traders Federations with all the markets and shopping malls were closed in the morning but were opened later.

Different processions were taken out across the province by the representative trade unions across the province.

People on social media strongly rejected the traders strike and said that their strike directly affected poor people. They suggested dialogue and table talks with the government to resolve problems of masses. —AFP