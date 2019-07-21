Plastic wrapping of luggage requirement of Saudi govt: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Sunday said the plastic wrapping of luggage is the requirement of Saudi government.

She expressed in her tweet as, “I have now obtained specific details from Secretary Aviation. Saudi Govt REQUIRED it as a condition of ‘Road to Makkah’ project.”

She added that it was also demanded by all enforcement agencies that all agencies namely Airport Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency and Customs department recommend it to prevent and mitigate theft and damage.

Plastic wrap, she said was always an optional practice but now was mandatory per Saudi government’s requirement for outbound flights under Road to Makkah project.

“Wrapping rate has been brought down from Rs. 400 to 50 only,” she tweeted.

Zartaj mentioned, “Therefore, there’s NO IMPACT on the imminent ban on plastic bags in Islamabad.” —APP