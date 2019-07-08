Plundered wealth of nation to be recovered: Murad Saeed

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said the recovered amount will spent on the welfare of the people and to bring improvement in the health and education sectors.

He said that recoveries of millions of rupees have alone been made in National Highway Authority.

He said that people of good repute are being appointed in the institutions to help them stand on their own feet.

Murad Saeed said that former Minister Ahsan Iqbal caused loss of fifty billion rupees to the national excequer. He said the former Federal Minister also gave contracts of different projects to his brother ignoring all relevant rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the institutions of the country are working independently and accountability process is continuing.

He said Pakistan is under debt of 30,000 billion rupees due to the two families of the country.

Shahzad Akbar said the previous governments gave NRO to each other to protect their corruption.

The Special Assistant said the video released by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz about the accountability judge should be property investigated so that designs behind it could be ascertained. He said the Supreme Court or Islamabad High Court should take its notice for investigation.