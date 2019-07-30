PM expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi plane crash

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the aircraft crash in Rawalpindi.
He commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of military personnel and civilians in the incident.
He condoled and synthesized with the bereaved family.
He also directed the concerned officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured.