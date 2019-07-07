PM Imran expresses sorrow over terror attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over a suicide car bombing targeted a National Directorate of Security (NDS) office in PD3 of the city of Ghazni early Sunday morning.

The attack took place when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden truck in a crowded area in the city, eyewitnesses said.

At least eleven people were killed and 169 others were wounded in the blast, the Public Health Ministry’s spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, said.

Local officials have not commented on the incident. —NNI