PM Imran to inaugurate Mianwali Express today

This was stated by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while talking to media persons at Rawalpindi Press Club.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways has successfully raised the number of passengers to seven million during the last 10 months.

Sheikh Rashid said the matters pertaining to up-gradation of Main Line-I (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar will be finalized soon.

He said the up-gradation of 1700 kilometers long ML-1 track will change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country.