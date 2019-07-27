PM Imran, Turkish President vow to further strengthen bilateral collaboration

Both the leaders also discussed the bilateral ties and developments in the region including the Occupied Kashmir as well as ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

In his call to Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Erdogan extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incident in Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the strong bonds of brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and Turkish President reviewed progress made in a number of important areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly since prime minister’s visit to Turkey in January this year.

They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in Islamabad later this year.

The Prime Minister stated that the government and people of Pakistan are looking forward to President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan.

He also apprised President Erdogan of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, Imran Khan also highlighted the situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.