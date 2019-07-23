PM Imran’s meeting with US President is success for Pakistan: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump is a success for Pakistan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she said the nation feels proud of its leader who represented Pakistan at international forum in a dignified manner.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan welcomes the US President’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue.

President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is a testimony to the growing confidence of Imran Khan in the world and his leadership abilities.