PM invites US businessmen to take benefit of investment opportunities in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited US businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

He said this during a meeting with US investors delegation led by Javed Anwar in Washington DC on Sunday.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism

Javed Anwar is an efective member of Democratic party and also played a leading role in formation of Pakisan Congress Foundation caucus.